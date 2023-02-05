Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 726,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.