Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $102.33

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $100.67 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading

