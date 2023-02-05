Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) PT at $5.17

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AMWL opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Insider Transactions at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Well will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $67,391.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,431,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,967.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $67,391.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,431,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,967.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after acquiring an additional 735,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after buying an additional 1,129,172 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Well by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,994 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.