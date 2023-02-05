Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Price Target at GBX 391.67

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 391.67 ($4.84).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 115.85 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £713.82 million and a P/E ratio of -20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 441.38 ($5.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.20.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

