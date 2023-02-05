Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $333.81

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.81.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at RH
In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH
RH Price Performance
NYSE RH opened at $343.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.10. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $441.67. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.