Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $333.81

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

RH Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $343.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.10. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $441.67. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

