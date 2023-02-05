Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $101.60

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 256,085 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,002,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 282,361 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 602,935 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,736,000 after acquiring an additional 251,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

