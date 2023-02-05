Brokerages Set Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Target Price at $135.80

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.80.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $172.10 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $172.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.