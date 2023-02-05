Brokers Set Expectations for Travelzoo’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Travelzoo to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

