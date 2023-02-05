Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.338 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -474.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.27) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -474.1%.

BEPC stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 216.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 33.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 971,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 241,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

