Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BC traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.40. 991,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,895. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Brunswick by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

