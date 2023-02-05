Byline Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 128.9% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $966.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at $260,578,802.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 14,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $358,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,570,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,395,294.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 110,654 shares of company stock worth $2,540,781. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 979.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after buying an additional 72,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

