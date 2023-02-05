Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

CADE opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,765,000 after purchasing an additional 382,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 261,123 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.