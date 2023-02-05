Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $49,552.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Caleres Trading Down 1.3 %
CAL stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caleres Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,040,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caleres (CAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.