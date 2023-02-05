Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $49,552.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Caleres Trading Down 1.3 %

CAL stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,040,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

