Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 15,385 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.28 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.