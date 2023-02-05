Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,219,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

