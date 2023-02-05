Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,800 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BFS opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.03%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Stories

