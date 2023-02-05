Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $42.04 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 56,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

