Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

