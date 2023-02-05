Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

