Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $522,000 Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $93.13 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.73 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

