Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 620,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 184.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 29.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $16.03 on Friday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $326.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.01.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 53.98% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.18%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

