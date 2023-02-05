Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.63-$1.67 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $121.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,621. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.23.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.