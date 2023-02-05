Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.77 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.