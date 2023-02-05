Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.11. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 5,000 shares.
Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.
