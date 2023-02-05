Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$181.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$160.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$197.56.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$165.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$139.24 and a 52-week high of C$196.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

