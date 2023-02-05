Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.92.

CWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CWB opened at C$28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$40.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.96.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at C$128,284.73.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

