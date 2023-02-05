Cardano 1-Day Volume Hits $345.74 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $13.53 billion and $345.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.36 or 0.07112093 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00087768 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030026 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00063690 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010386 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024691 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,449,292,674 coins and its circulating supply is 34,609,203,766 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.