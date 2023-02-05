Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

