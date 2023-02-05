CCLA Investment Management Acquires Shares of 442,953 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 442,953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,447,000. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.17% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $298,465,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,291. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

