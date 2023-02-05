CCLA Investment Management Acquires Shares of 609,457 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 609,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,179,000. AMETEK makes up about 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.27% of AMETEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

NYSE AME traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $146.38. 1,301,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,161. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

