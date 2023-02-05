CCLA Investment Management Invests $52.09 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 202,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after buying an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,518,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $356.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

