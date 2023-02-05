CCLA Investment Management Purchases New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 494,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,735,000. CME Group accounts for about 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

