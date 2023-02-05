CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.54 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $102.54 million and $15.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00047143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018728 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13361745 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $10,698,720.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.