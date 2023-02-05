Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

