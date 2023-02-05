Centrifuge Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $392,583.45 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00422970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.14 or 0.28849820 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00427433 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.29357339 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $430,662.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

