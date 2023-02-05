Chain (XCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $232.15 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $232.15 million and $4.96 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

