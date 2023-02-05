Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.45. 8,404,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average is $167.84. The company has a market capitalization of $327.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

