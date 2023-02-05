China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

CGA opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

