ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ChromaDex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.40.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 90.73% and a negative net margin of 29.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 856,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 319,399 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

