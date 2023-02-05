ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ChromaDex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.40.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 90.73% and a negative net margin of 29.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 856,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 319,399 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

