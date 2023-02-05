Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.