Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:CHD traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.90. 2,290,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

