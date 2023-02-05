Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHD traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 2,290,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

