Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,751 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cigna by 130.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $44,063,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 28.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $292.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

