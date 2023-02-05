Citigroup Lowers Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target to $7.25

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Uniti Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Uniti Group stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $14.25.
Institutional Trading of Uniti Group
About Uniti Group
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.