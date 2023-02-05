Citigroup Lowers Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target to $7.25

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Uniti Group stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

