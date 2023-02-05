City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of City Office REIT worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in City Office REIT by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 46,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

CIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

