Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$393.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.41 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLFD. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of CLFD stock traded down $8.70 on Friday, reaching $62.02. 2,246,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $134.90.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

