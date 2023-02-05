Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $145.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.45.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $154.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 85.88% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

