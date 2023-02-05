Clover Finance (CLV) Market Capitalization Reaches $75.00 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $75.00 million and $396,669.01 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

