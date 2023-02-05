CNA Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect CNA Financial to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CNA opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.
