Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $55.63 million and $26.85 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.01425360 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014748 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.93 or 0.01693175 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

